IRRIGON — It’s unique, it’s free and it’s back.
The second annual bilingual basketball is set to return July 23-24 to Irrigon Elementary School, and camp coordinator Mitch Thompson is hoping for another big turnout.
“I don’t think there is anything quite like it in Oregon,” Thompson said. “How intentional we are about speaking Spanish. As long as we have support and time, we will keep doing it.”
There are various camp times each day. Prekindergarten through third grade will go at 9 a.m., followed by fourth through sixth grade at 11 a.m. After a quick lunch, seventh and eighth graders will hit the courts at 1 p.m. High school players will have a three-on-three tourney format in the evening.
Each player should bring their own water bottle, and there will be music and prizes.
The camp saw 160 young people during the two-day event last summer at A.C. Houghton Elementary School.
“The school district has been a big help,” Thompson said. “(Principal) Stephanie Ewing has been very helpful and appreciative of our efforts. She said the kids were excited about their haircuts and basketballs.”
Ewing said information about the event is on the school’s Facebook page, and she hopes youths will take advantage of the came.
“We are trying to get the word out as best we can,” she said. “It’s local, at their school, they feel comfortable and it’s bilingual. It’s pretty neat that there are extracurricular events they can participate in with no barriers.”
Every camp participant will receive a free basketball, school supplies and a barber will be on site for those wanting a haircut.
“There is no barber shop in Irrigon,” Thompson said. “It’s a big deal.”
Thompson, who coached the Irrigon Knights 2015-16, has kept in touch with his former players. He and Adrian Romero hatched a plan for the camp last year and put the pieces in motion.
“It’s a really unique group of guys,” Thompson said of his former players. “I started coaching them eight years ago and we have stayed in touch. We just want to find a way to give back. They are high level people. If we can rejuvenate some energy into basketball and get them playing, the better. COVID was hard on these kids.”
Former Irrigon players slated to help at the camp are Adrian Romero, Fredy Vera, AJ Timpyand Anthony Landeros.
They also could get a surprise visit from former Hermiston High standout Jazlyn Romero, depending on her work schedule. Romero now is a javelin thrower on the University of Oregon women’s track team.
“It is important for kids to see themselves in someone who has already done it,” Thompson said of Romero’s success at Hermiston. “She is very important.”
Also returning to the court is former Zillah standout Antonio Salinas, who now plays at Western Oregon University.
New to the camp this year is Danny Soto, who works with Thompson with the NBA G League team Los Capitanes in Mexico City.
“He will help run all the basketball stuff,” Thompson said. “He’s Latino and this is a cool initiative. It will be his first time to Oregon. He’s excited to be part of it.”
Off the court, videographer Nick Goodwin from Omaha, Nebraska, will be back. He produced a video and took pictures of the camp last year. Also, Mario Sepulveda of Boardman will be back to do some video work. Both donate their time.
The camp also has community sponsors Eastern Oregon Telecom and Inland Development and has gotten help from Kriss Dammeyer of Made to Thrive.
“We have been really lucky to have cool partners in the community,” Thompson said. “For any big amount, the Advocate Foundation out of Colorado can help businesses with tax write-off if they would like one.”
Even with community help, organizers want to make sure every child leaves with a basketball, T-shirt, backpack and school supplies. Romero started a GoFundMe account at bit.ly/3nlSyk5 to help with expenses. It has raised more than $3,750.
Branching out
In addition to the two-day event in Irrigon, the group will host a one-day camp in the Odell community of Hood River.
“It was something Adrian and I wanted to do,” Thompson said. “We know the community in Odell is an agricultural town and has a lot of Spanish speakers. We are preparing for a lot of kids.”
Thompson and Romero have been working with Hood River Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera on the project.
“It’s a win-win,” Rivera said. “When I was growing up, basketball was big, but now soccer and lacrosse are growing,” Rivera said. “We are hoping this will bring the interest back a little bit, especially in the rural part of our community. They are doing a really good job of promoting it.”
Signups for the program are through the parks and recreation department. Rivera helped secure a venue at Mid Valley Elementary School in Hood River.
“They have a nice facility with an outdoor court, and a nice view of Mount Adams and Mount Hood,” said Rivera, who has been the HRV boys soccer coach for the past 13 years.
Rivera, who played basketball at Hood River Valley High School, has a kindergartener and a first grader who will be at the camp, as well as some extended family.
“We have family in the Odell area,” Rivera said. “It will be a fun afternoon up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.