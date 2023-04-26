HELIX — When Kevin Porter stepped down as coach of the Pendleton High School girls basketball program after the 2022 season, he said he didn’t think he was done coaching.
He wasn’t.
Last winter, he coached the girls middle school program in Helix, and he recently was named coach of the Griswold High School girls program, bringing him back to the school he once played for.
“That itch isn’t fully scratched,” Porter said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to coach high school again. I knew I wasn’t done completely, so I decided to help the middle school. I made a big connection with the girls.”
When Griswold girls basketball coach Rory Simpson stepped down at the end of the season, Porter gave the job serious thought.
“I think it took people by surprise,” Porter said of Simpson. “I see some potential. There are eight girls who will be going into high school. They had success in volleyball and we had a decent season. There is serious potential at the high school level. I am doing what I can to make a connection with the high school kids.”
Griswold Athletic Director Tammie Parker said she is excited to have Porter take over.
“When Rory decided to step down, you always hope you always have coaches down below who want to step up,” Parker said. “I went to Kevin and told him I would love to have him apply. He did and we hired him. Kevin brings a lot of experience. I think he will do a great job for us. We are pretty excited about it, and he’s pretty excited about being able to coach where he graduated.”
Coaching is his calling
Porter spent six years as the Pendleton girls coach. He amassed a 43-11 Columbia River Conference/Intermountain Conference record, and was 73-54 overall. The Bucks made the state playoffs five times. There weren’t any state playoffs in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porter earned three all-conference coaching honors in six seasons, with the last coming in 2021.
Porter started off as a volunteer assistant coach at Pendleton when his daughter Hallie was a sophomore. He had coached her and her friends in AAU ball from fifth grade through eighth grade, with a good amount of success.
In addition to the eight girls who will be freshmen this coming season, Porter inherits 5-foot-11 Ellery Flerchinger, who led the Grizzlies in scoring and rebounding the past two years, and 6-foot Elliana Boatright. Both will be juniors when basketball rolls around.
“They came to a shootaround and it gave me a chance to talk with them and let them know the expectations I have,” Porter said. “When you are open, shoot the basketball. I left there and couldn’t be more excited. Honestly, this will be more height than I had in my last three years in Pendleton.”
Last year, the Grizzlies went 4-15 overall and 0-10 in Old Oregon League play. Porter hopes to turn that around.
“I am a huge believer that you run offenses and defenses that you can run with the personnel that you have,” he said. “Having height gives you ways to manage your game. They can’t defend you the same way the whole game. With Ellery, she is somewhat of a unicorn. She can put the ball on the floor, she can shoot and post up. I know what I want to do with them. It will take time. I’m excited to get out there.”
Part of the Grizzlies’ misfortunes last year had to do with a small roster, which was six players for most games. There were times when they played with five, which did not allow Simpson to rest a player for even a second.
“If we have the eight kids we have from the eighth grade, and players returning, we will be OK,” Porter said. “My main goal is to change their mentality. There is talent there. The middle school kids will push the high school kids. There’s a lot we have to do. These kids are behind, let’s be honest, but the desire to be good is there. My No. 1 rule is if it’s not fun, why are we here? We are going to have fun and play hard.”
Porter said he treasures the players and the time he spent with them at Pendleton, and hopes to make similar memories in Helix.
“The joy of coaching is eight years later and they come up and thank you for what you did for them,” he said. “I am officiating a wedding for one of them in July.”
Humble beginnings
Porter grew up in the small farming community of Helix, and his history with Griswold High School goes back decades. His grandmother, parents and several aunts graduated from the school, as did his older brother Tim, and wife Whitney (nee Wagner).
Porter graduated from Griswold in 1988, and his name is ingrained in track and basketball history. He still holds the school record in the javelin at 179-8, set in 1986. He also holds the school records in the 110 hurdles (14.8) and 300 hurdles (38.9).
Porter placed second at state in the 110 and 300 hurdles, and fifth in the long jump in 1988, and was seventh in the long jump in 1987.
He played varsity basketball for four years under the late Stan Flerchinger, but was left off the 1985 state roster when he was a freshman because teams could only submit a roster of 12.
“Kirk (Flerchinger) and I got to play in the band,” Porter said. “I remember that conversation from that day. Kirk and I got called into the coach’s office and were told there were juniors and seniors ahead of us. I was so mad. Now I understand, but that was hard as a player. You get older and think, ‘I would have done the same thing.’ ”
Getting an opportunity to coach at a school that has fond memories for Porter played in his decision to take the job.
“That weighed heavily on my decision,” he said. “That place gave me my start in everything. I don’t take that lightly. The guy who coached me made a big impact on my life, and now I get to go back years later and coach his granddaughter (Ellery Flerchinger). That’s pretty neat. He was a pretty good dude.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.