PILOT ROCK — Jen Porter had no intention of coaching volleyball when she and her husband Cody returned to Oregon five years ago to take over his family’s ranch.
She filled in at the end of the season for Danielle Baleztena at Pilot Rock High School last year, and that lit the volleyball fire once again.
“I just wanted the girls to have a positive experience,” Porter said of her interim duties.
And now?
“I thought it would be nice if someone who had experience came in,” said Porter, who recently was hired to lead the Rockets. “We had a talk about how it’s going to be different. More structured and disciplined. I was really encouraged after meeting with them. They all seem very excited and on board. I need them to buy in, that’s important.”
Porter definitely has the experience to take the Rockets in the right direction.
A 1992 graduate of McLoughlin High School, Porter played volleyball, basketball and track for the Pioneers. She then went on to play volleyball at Blue Mountain Community College where she played outside hitter, middle blocker and defensive specialist.
After college, Porter took a few years off from volleyball. She worked as a dental hygienist before she went back to the court.
She still has her hands in people’s mouth as a dental hygienist at Columbia Dental in Hermiston. She also works for an agency that tests college students for their board exams.
Living in Montana, Porter played city league volleyball and basketball in Bozeman for several years, and went into coaching, starting with a club team in 2005. She also coached the Belgrade middle school team in 2006, and at Belgrade High School from 2008-11.
In 2010, she became the Big Sky Volleyball Club Athletic Director/lead coach for the USAV 18 Elite team.
“If I wasn’t coaching, I was playing city league,” Porter said. “I think it teaches you so many life lessons. I don’t have any connection other than I love the sport. A lot of my success and having confidence comes from my athletics. It’s a great team sport. You don’t have a ball hog.”
The athletic director/coach position at the Big Sky Volleyball Club was a full time, year round position with skills clinics, camps and private lessons. The Club had more than 300 athletes and 18-20 coaches.
“I was fortunate enough to work with some great experienced coaches and to mentor young coaches,” Porter said.
Between her high school and club players, she had 22 athletes signed to play in college at a variety of schools, including University of Hawaii, Montana State University, University of Montana and Boise State.
That list includes her daughter Jorden, who played four years of college volleyball.
“That is an adjustment at Pilot Rock,” Porter said. “All the players I coached were going on to play college volleyball. I did that in high school. As a coach, it has been players who only play volleyball, or a few that played a few other sports. I think if you give them a good experience you are doing good.”
The Rockets finished the season 1-18 last year. They lost five players to graduation, but have a good core of players returning, including Aiva Ellis, Malory Walborn, Payden Bennett and Teagen Thornton.
“I have pretty high expectations for the kids,” Porter said. “I think they will try to meet those. I told them we are starting with a clean slate and tryouts. I have quite a few kids coming back, and eight freshmen coming in. There are 19 trying out.”
Summer league has gotten off to a good start. Porter had seven players the first week, and expects to have 11 next week.
“They are really excited, which makes me feel good about things,” she said. “It’s about being a positive influence in their life and teaching some life lessons along the way. Volleyball practice may be the most positive experience in their day. You want to give that to them.”
