The Portland Timbers are welcoming all Oregon and southwest Washington soccer players aged 5-16 to their annual summer soccer camp.
The four-day Portland Timbers Youth Soccer Camp will be held at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande from Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25.
The program offers full-day and half-day opportunities. Full days last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and half days run from 9 a.m. until noon. Those who wish to participate for the full day will pay a $150 entry fee, and half-day participants will be charged $135.
Campers will have the opportunity to get involved in a variety of programs and exercises throughout the day. All activities are open to both boys and girls.
Timbers and Thorns Day Camps are open to those aged 5-13. Timbers and Thorns Goalkeeper and Striker Camps are for those aged 8-18, and the Timbers and Thorns Residential Camps are reserved for athletes from the ages of 12-18. Competitive training camps will also be available for those aged 10-18.
The coaching staff consists of college and club coaches, college players, and members of the Timbers Academy, Olympic Development, and Regional Training Center.
At the end of the week, all Timbers and Thorns campers aged 5-9 will receive a camp certificate, and players 10 and older will receive a camp evaluation form, which provides feedback on their performance over the course of the week.
Registration forms can be found online at timbers.com/camps. For any questions, email camps@timbers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.