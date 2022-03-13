STANFIELD — Mazie Reeser is well known for playing volleyball and basketball at Stanfield High School, but the 5-foot-11 freshman is also a beast in the weight room.
Reeser won the 130-pound freshman-sophomore division with a combined weight of 370 pounds between bench press, squats and hang cleans on Saturday, March 12, at the Iron Tiger Weightlifting Competition.
“This is the first time we have had one,” Stanfield weightlifting coach Travis Reeser said. “Hopefully the first of many to come.”
Stanfield won all four divisions by a landslide. The Tigers had nearly 50 students competing, while Hermiston was next with 12. Also bringing lifters to the meet were Scappoose, Amity, Spray, Joseph, The Dalles and Southridge.
“A lot of times, schools only bring their absolute best,” Reeser said. “I want them to bring everyone.”
The Tigers had football, basketball, volleyball and track athletes competing, along with others who do not participate in mainstream sports.
Hobs Hurty, who competes in football, basketball and track for the Tigers, won the 148-pound weight class in the junior-senior division with a total of 675 pounds.
“A lot of people see these kids on the court or the field, but they don’t see the effort they put in the weight room,” Reeser said. “We have kids who don’t play sports who come into the weight room and excel and get to showcase their talents.”
One of those lifters is freshman Aylin Gomez, who won the 180-plus class with a total of 520. She squatted 260 pounds.
There was also camaraderie among the lifters.
“A kid from Scappoose had 475 (pounds) on the squat rack and everyone stopped to watch him and cheer him on,” Reeser said. “It was a great day. So many great things happened.”
