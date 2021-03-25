PENDLETON — The best professional bull riders in ProRodeo are heading to one of the most iconic settings in rodeo for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale.
The event that crowns the Xtreme Bulls Tour champion will take place Sept. 13-14 in the scenic Happy Canyon Arena prior to the Pendleton Round-Up, the PRCA, Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon announced Tuesday, March 23.
The event will be the final Xtreme Bulls event of the ProRodeo season and will pay out $110,000, making it a key step on the road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.
“The Pendleton Round-Up is one of the most iconic rodeos in the world,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a news release. “This is an incredible opportunity to crown ProRodeo’s bull riding tour champion on an amazing stage.”
The Xtreme Bulls Finale will be a two-day event, with two rounds the first day and a third long-go and a progressive round the second day. The finale will consist of 24 contestants who qualify through a semifinals event before the finale.
“We are excited to host the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale and bring the top 24 professional bull riders to the Happy Canyon Arena,” Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round-Up Bulls/Concert Chair Kipp Curtis said. “Adding another signature event to the week of Round-Up will provide our fans the opportunity to watch the crowning of the Xtreme Bulls Champion.”
The Pendleton Round-Up is scheduled to take place Sept. 11-18 and is a major stop on the ProRodeo Tour. The Pendleton Round-Up had a payout in excess of $500,000 in 2019.
The Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale will air exclusively on The Cowboy Channel and will stream live on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.
