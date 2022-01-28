Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich (5) turns to drive the ball up court after recovering a rebound. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the McLoughlin Pioneers 60-55 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
ATHENA — The Stanfield and Weston-McEwen boys basketball teams battled out a closely contested matchup on Friday, Jan. 28, with the Tigers coming out on top 61-50.
Weston-McEwen jumped out to an early lead, taking a 20-11 advantage in the first quarter. Senior Blane Peal scored six points in the first quarter to help the TigerScots start off strong.
Senior Theo White led the way for Weston-McEwen with 13 points, 10 of which came in the first half. The TigerScots led 31-29 by halftime.
Stanfield stepped up its defense in the second half, allowing just four points in the third quarter. Senior Ryan Elizares scored eight of his 11 points for the Tigers in the second half, jumpstarting a second-half comeback. Stanfield led 39-35 by the end of the third quarter and ran off with an 11-point victory after scoring 22 points in the final frame.
Junior Gator Goodrich led the Tigers with 18 points, while Habtamu Hurty and Pablo Arellano both added 10 points each.
The victory for Stanfield is the fourth straight for the Tigers, improving the team’s record to 7-1 in league play and 13-7 overall. Up next, the Tigers will face Heppner at home at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
The TigerScots fell to 8-8 on the year and 2-4 in league play. Weston-McEwen will have a chance to bounce back against Grant Union on the road on Jan. 29 — tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
