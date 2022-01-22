Hermiston v Pasco boys basketball
RICHLAND, Wash. — Hanford downed Hermiston 79-64 on Saturday, Jan. 22, just one night after the Bulldogs picked up an 84-72 win over Pasco.

Against Hanford, the Bulldogs got 17 points apiece from Issac Corey and Grant Olsen. Tyler Lin added 13 points and Chase Elliott had 11. Hermiston went 15-22 at the free-throw line.

Hanford led 45-27 at the break as it had five players score nine or more points in the game and connected on eight three-pointers.

Hermiston, which is 3-13 on the season and 3-7 in conference play, is back in action Jan. 25 when they host Kamiakin at 7:30 p.m.

