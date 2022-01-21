Hermiston's Jayden Ramirez (24) brings the ball downcourt as Jonas Olvera (3), of Pasco, defends during a conference game on Jan. 21, 2021, at the Dawg House. Hermiston Bulldogs beat the Pasco Bulldogs 84-72.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs boys basketball team earned a high-scoring win on Friday, Jan. 21, taking down Pasco 84-72.
The Bulldogs built up a 35-28 lead at halftime behind eight first-half points from Grant Olsen. The senior went off in the second half and finished with a game-high 28 points.
A 25-15 Hermiston advantage in the third quarter was crucial in establishing the lead for the Bulldogs, who would go on to hold their lead in the fourth quarter for the 12-point victory.
Senior Chase Elliott scored 12 points in the win. Tyler Lin, Isaac Corey and Rafael Vargas all scored nine points as the Bulldogs earned their second straight victory.
The win improved Hermiston’s overall record to 3-12, while the Bulldogs’ conference record is up to 3-6 on the year. Up next, Hermiston will travel to Hanford for a road matchup on Jan. 22 — tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.
