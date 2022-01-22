VALE — The Riverside boys basketball team suffered a 57-24 loss to Vale on Friday, Jan. 22, snapping a two-game winning streak.

The Pirates kept the game close in the first quarter, trailing just 9-8 after the first eight minutes of regulation. Vale began to build up its lead by halftime, leading 30-15.

“We gave them a pretty good run, but they just had a little too much size and height,” Riverside assistant coach Juan Reyna said.

A huge burst in the second half left Riverside behind as the Vikings extended their advantage to win by 33.

Senior Diego Magana led the Pirates with six points, while Bennie Sanchez scored four points.

Up next, Riverside will look to earn a win on the road against Burns, with the tip-off set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

“I think we have a good chance with Burns, hopefully we can match up and go 1-1 on the road this weekend before we head back home,” Reyna said.

