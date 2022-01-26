Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) leaps toward the basket for a layup. The Umatilla Vikings defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 62-25 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
IRRIGON — The Umatilla and Irrigon boys basketball teams met for an Eastern Oregon League matchup at Irrigon High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Vikings coming out on top 47-30.
Umatilla jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, picking up the team’s third straight win. The Vikings improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in league play, while the Knights fell to 1-15 overall and 0-5 in league competition.
Umatilla set the tone with a 12-4 showing in the first quarter. Two three-pointers by Irrigon in the second quarter helped the Knights stay within reach, trailing 21-14 at halftime.
Ulises Armenta led the way for the Vikings, scoring five of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter — he also led the team with six rebounds. Umatilla extended its lead to 35-22 heading into the final eight minutes and put away any late comeback attempts by Irrigon.
Boyd Davis led Irrigon in scoring with 10 points on the night, while Luis Flores-Coria added nine points.
Up next, Umatilla will look to extend its winning streak in a home matchup against Riverside on Jan. 27. Irrigon will aim to snap a 14-game losing streak on the road at Vale on Jan. 28.
