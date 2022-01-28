Umatilla’s Oscar Campos (5) drives through a gap in the Grant Union defense. The Umatilla Vikings defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 62-25 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
UMATILLA — The Umatilla and Riverside boys teams played out a closely-contested Eastern Oregon League matchup on Thursday, Jan. 28, with the Vikings coming out on top 55-44.
Umatilla senior forward Oscar Campos carried the scoring load, converting seven free-throws and finishing with a game-high 19 points.
Campos and senior guard Edwin Ortiz came out firing in the first quarter, scoring six points each — Ortiz converted two three-pointers and finished the game with 12 points. Riverside senior Humberto Sanchez kept the Pirates in the game, scoring eight of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter. Sanchez was lethal from beyond the arc, tallying six three-pointers throughout the game.
Umatilla grabbed an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, but Riverside held its own and went into the locker rooms down 26-19.
The second half was neck-and-neck, but Umatilla’s marginal lead held throughout any late comeback attempts by Riverside. As a team, the Vikings went 8-13 at the free-throw line in the second half. Campos and senior forward Ramiro Alvarez both scored seven points each in the second half en route to the 11-point victory.
The victory improved Umatilla’s record to 10-5 on the year and 3-0 in conference play. Up next, the Vikings will travel to Burns on Jan. 29 — tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.
After a narrow loss, Riverside will be on the road at Nyssa on Jan. 29. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.