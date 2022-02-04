BAKER CITY — The Nixyaawii boys basketball team lost a close matchup against undefeated Crane on Thursday, Feb. 3, falling 74-62 at Baker High School.
The Golden Eagles held on early and competed well with the Mustangs, but a big second half by Crane ultimately made the difference.
Nixyaawii started fast, holding a narrow lead against a high-octane Crane offense that averages just over 63 points per game. The Golden Eagles led 21-20 by the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Baron Moses and six points by Dylan Abrahamson. Moses scored a team-high 19 points and Abrahamson finished with 11.
Crane regained a narrow advantage by halftime, outscoring Nixyaawii 12-8 in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles trailed 32-29 at the break.
While Nixyaawii’s offensive effort stuttered a bit in the second half, Crane did not skip a beat. Freshman Cody Siegner was difficult to stop in the paint, scoring a game-high 26 points. The Mustangs outscored the Golden Eagles 20-13 in the third quarter and 22-20 in the final frame.
Nixyaawii's Aaron Barkley had a productive night, scoring 16 points.
The loss dropped Nixyaawii’s record to 15-6 on the year. The matchup with Crane was the first of three games on consecutive days for the Golden Eagles. Nixyaawii will travel to Wallowa for a matchup on Feb. 4 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
