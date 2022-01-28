PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys basketball team lost a tough matchup against Crook County on Friday, Jan. 28, falling 67-55.
The Buckaroos built up a strong lead early on, but Crook County raced back from behind in the second half to take the victory. The loss is the seventh straight for Pendleton, dropping to 1-14 on the year and 0-3 in league play.
Sophomore guard Ben Jennings spurred a fast start for Pendleton, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter. Jennings connected on three three-pointers to help the Buckaroos build a 24-17 lead after the first quarter.
Pendleton continued its momentum in the second quarter, behind 14 points from Greyson Sams. The senior hit four three-pointers in the second quarter on his way to a game-high 28 points. Pendleton led 38-33 at halftime.
The Buckaroos fell flat in the third quarter, being outscored 18-5. Facing an uphill battle in the fourth quarter, Crook County continued its offensive production and walked off with a 12-point win.
Coming off the tough loss, Pendleton will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in its next game at The Dalles on Feb. 1 — tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.