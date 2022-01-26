HEPPNER — The Heppner and Enterprise boys basketball teams played out a one-sided contest on Tuesday, Jan, 25, with the Mustangs taking a 67-26 victory.
The lopsided win improved Heppner’s record to 14-2 on the year and 6-0 in conference play. Enterprise dropped to 2-14 on the season and 0-6 in Blue Mountain Conference competition.
The first quarter was the closest frame out of all, with Enterprise trailing 23-12 after the first eight minutes. Heppner pulled away from this point on, taking a huge 16-2 advantage in the second quarter to lead 39-14 by halftime.
The Mustangs came out firing in the third quarter, taking a 22-10 advantage. Heppner’s high octane offensive effort was fueled by Tucker Ashbeck, Kason Cimmiyotti and Brock Hisler scoring double digits on the night. Cimmiyotti finished with a game-high 16 points.
Heppner played out a 6-2 fourth quarter as the Mustangs cruised to the 41-point victory. Enterprise’s Jackson Decker scored well for the Outlaws, tallying a team-high 10 points.
Up next, Heppner will look to remain in strong form during a home matchup with Grant Union on Jan. 28. Enterprise will seek a bounce-back performance when Pilot Rock comes to town on Jan. 26.
