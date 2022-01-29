Hermiston v Kamiakin boys basketball
Hermiston's Jayden Ramirez shoots a free throw during a conference game against Kamiakin on Jan. 25, 2022, at the Dawg House. Hermiston fell 84-43.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

Hermiston poured in a season-high 94 points in a dominating 94-55 victory over Southridge on Saturday.

Grant Olsen led the way for the Bulldogs with 28 points and Isaac Corey added 26. Chase Elliott poured in 13. The Bulldogs hit 10 three-pointers and went 16 of 24 attempts at the free throw line.

Hermiston hit 67% of its shots while Southridge was held to nine points in the second quarter to fall off the pace.

Hermiston improves to 4-15 on the season and hits the road to face Kennewick Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

