PENDLETON — Despite a late push from Pendleton, the La Grande boys basketball team came away with a 62-56 victory over its rival on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Tigers controlled the tempo in the opening frames and built up an early 18-10 first-quarter lead. Juniors Sam Tsiatsos and Logan Williams led the way for La Grande in the first quarter, with Tsiatsos scoring seven points and Williams tallying nine. Williams finished the game with a team-high 18 points.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as La Grande extended its lead to 29-17 by halftime. Senior Devin Bell scored five of his 12 points in the second quarter, giving the Tigers a sizable lead.
Both offenses ignited in the third quarter for the highest scoring period of the game. Pendleton’s Andy Oja scored six of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter in a fast-paced period. For La Grande, junior Jace Schow added six of his eight points in the third quarter as the Tigers outscored the Buckaroos by one point to lead 51-38 heading into the final frame.
Pendleton provided a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to within a few possessions by the end. Oja scored nine more points in the fourth quarter as the Buckaroos outscored the Tigers 18-11 in the final frame. Williams, Bell and Brady Hutchins all added three points to help the Tigers escape with a six-point victory in the rivalry matchup.
The win is the fifth straight for La Grande, who had 11 days off due to COVID-19 cancellations — the Tigers improved to 9-1 on the season. The tough loss for Pendleton marks the fifth straight loss for the Buckaroos, dropping the team’s record to 1-12 on the year.
La Grande will have just one day off before traveling to McLoughlin for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Jan. 21. Pendleton will be right back on the court on Jan. 20, facing Redmond at 6:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.