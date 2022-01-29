McLoughlin’s Alejandro Sandoval (20) puts up a shot during the first half. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the McLoughlin Pioneers 60-55 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin boys basketball team found an early rhythm and never looked back, defeating Ontario 59-41 on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Ontario held close early and trailed just 12-11 after the first quarter, but a huge second quarter was a difference maker for Mac-Hi. The Pioneers outscored the Tigers 21-10 to take a 33-21 lead into halftime.
McLoughlin stayed consistent in the second half, scoring 13 points in each of the last two quarters. The Pioneers held the Tigers to just six points in the fourth quarter to walk off with the 18-point victory.
McLoughlin freshman Giovanny Sandoval led the Pioneers with 19 points on the night, while senior Isaac Earls added 14. Ontario junior Tyce Helmick carried the load for the Tigers and led all scorers with 26 points.
The Pioneers improved their record to 3-9 overall and 2-2 in league play. Coming off the win, McLoughlin will look to stay in the win column when Nixyaawii comes to town on Feb. 1 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.