Nixyaawii’s Dylan Abrahamson (1) is fouled by Stanfield’s Adrian Ibarra (2). The Nixyaawii Golden Eagles defeated the Stanfield Tigers 75-67 Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Nixyaawii Community School in Mission.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Nixyaawii boys basketball team came away with a resounding victory on Tuesday, Feb. 1, defeating McLoughlin 53-33.
Nixyaawii’s Baron Moses and Dylan Abrahamson led the way in scoring for the Golden Eagles, as a fast start ultimately tipped the scales in favor of the visiting team.
Nixyaawii jumped out to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, behind six points each from Moses and Aaron Barkley. Moses led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Barkley finished with eight.
A 10-5 advantage in the second quarter topped off a strong defensive quarter by Nixyaawii, who went into halftime leading 29-12.
McLoughlin came back strong in the third quarter, outscoring Nixyaawii 18-16 behind eight points from Alejando Sandoval — the sophomore finished with 10 points. Senior Isaac Earls also scored eight points in the quarter, finishing with a team-high 12 on the night. Abrahamson kept Nixyaawii in contention, scoring two three-pointers in the third quarter — the junior finished with 15 points. The Pioneers trailed 45-30 heading into the final quarter.
After showing life in the third quarter, McLoughlin was stifled in the final eight minutes during a low-scoring fourth quarter. Nixyaawii outscored Mac-Hi 8-3 in the final frame to walk off with the 20-point victory on the road.
The victory improved Nixyaawii’s record to 15-5 on the year, while McLoughlin fell to 3-10. Up next, the Golden Eagles will face Crane at Baker High School at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. The Pioneers will be hoping for a better result when they travel to Baker on Feb. 4 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
