PENDLETON — The Nixyaawii and Griswold boys basketball teams met for a lopsided contest on Friday, Jan. 28, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top 86-11.
Nixyaawii’s Dylan Abrahamson and Baron Moses led the way for the Golden Eagles, with both scoring over 20 points. Moses scored 19 points in the first quarter to set the tone as Nixyaawii jumped out to a 47-1 lead by the end of the first quarter — he finished with a game-high 23 points.
Abrahamson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, helping Nixyaawii build up a 68-5 lead by halftime.
The Golden Eagles stopped off the gas in the second half and walked off with the 75-point victory. Griswold’s Blake Harper led the Grizzlies with three points.
The victory is the fifth straight for Nixyaawii, who improved to 14-4 on the year and 5-1 in league play. Griswold fell to 1-14 on the season and 0-5 in Old Oregon League competition.
Up next, Griswold will look to bounce back at home against Imbler at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Nixyaawii faces a tough opponent in its next matchup, heading to North Powder for a showdown with the Powder Valley Badgers on Jan. 29 — tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.
