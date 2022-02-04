Nixyaawii v Griswold boys basketball
Buy Now

Nixyaawii's Baron Moses (3) goes up to shoot during a league game against Griswold on Jan. 28, 2022, in Mission. Nixyaawii beat the Grizzlies 86-11.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

WALLOWA — The Nixyaawii and Wallowa boys basketball teams played out a one-sided Old Oregon League contest on Friday, Feb. 4, with the Golden Eagles winning 77-36.

Nixyaawii started off hot and never looked back, jumping out to a 23-6 first-quarter lead and holding a 41-12 advantage by halftime.

Baron Moses was phenomenal for the Golden Eagles, scoring 28 points — Moses scored 21 points in the first half to help build the team’s large lead.

Wallowa’s Gabriel Nobles led the way for the Cougars, scoring 10 points. Ryder Goller added nine points for Wallowa.

The loss dropped Wallowa’s record to 4-14 on the year and 2-6 in league play. The Cougars will hope for a better result in a home matchup against Griswold at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Nixyaawii improved to 16-6 on the year and 6-2 on the year. The Golden Eagles are back in action at home against Joseph on Feb. 5 — tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.