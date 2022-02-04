Pendleton v Redmond boys basketball
Pendleton's Greyson Sams (11) drives to the basket past a Redmond defender during an Intermountain Conference game on Jan. 20, 2022, at Warberg Court. Redmond beat Pendleton 65-33.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker on Friday, Feb. 4, losing 73-67.

The Buckaroos entered the fourth quarter leading 56-47, but Hood River erupted for a 26-11 advantage in the final frame.

Pendleton’s Greyson Sams had himself a night, erupting for 42 points.

The loss dropped Pendleton’s record to 1-16 on the year and 0-5 in league play. Up next, the Buckaroos will look to bounce back at Ridgeway on Feb. 8 — tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

