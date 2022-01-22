BURNS — A weekend road trip ended in a loss for the Riverside boys basketball team, who fell to 7-6 on the year and 2-2 in league play after a 45-32 loss to Burns on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Pirates got off to a slow start and were never able to come back, despite late efforts.
“It was a pretty low-scoring game, defense was big,” assistant coach Juan Reyna said after the game.
Riverside faced a large deficit in the first half, but managed to pull within 10 at one point in the second half. Burns managed to hold on for the 13-point victory, improving to 6-7 on the year and 2-2 in league play.
Junior Lucas Szasz led the way for the Pirates with eight points, while senior Humberto Sanchez scored six. Senior Diego Magana contributed five points in the low-scoring loss.
After a tough 0-2 road trip this weekend, the Pirates are optimistic to bounce back late next week. Riverside’s next matchup is on the road at Umatilla on Jan. 27.
“Hopefully we can bounce back,” Reyna said. “Umatilla is tough to beat, so hopefully we can slow them down. Hopefully our guys can run the offense and execute.”
