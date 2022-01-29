Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich (5) turns to drive the ball up court after recovering a rebound. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the McLoughlin Pioneers 60-55 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
STANFIELD — The Stanfield and Heppner boys basketball teams met for a collision of top Blue Mountain Conference teams on Saturday, Jan. 29, with the Tigers coming away with a 62-55 home victory.
The loss for Heppner snapped a nine-game winning streak and dropped the Mustangs to 15-3 on the year and 7-1 in league play. Stanfield improved to 14-7 on the season and 8-1 in league competition.
Stanfield took a sizable 19-11 lead after the first quarter, but Heppner clawed back to cut the Tigers’ lead to 22-21 at halftime. Habtamu Hurty scored 11 of his team-high 16 points for Stanfield in the first half, while Heppner’s Joe Sherman tallied 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first 16 minutes of play.
The third quarter was neck-and-neck, with Stanfield taking a narrow 45-42 lead into the final frame. Heppner’s Landon Mitchell scored seven points in the fourth quarter, but Stanfield managed to hold onto its lead down the stretch. Stanfield’s Pablo Arellano scored six points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers walked off with the seven-point win — Arellano finished with 15 points.
Up next, Stanfield will host Riverside at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, while Heppner will look to bounce back at Enterprise on Feb. 4 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
