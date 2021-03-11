PENDLETON — Pendleton’s defense kept Parkrose out of the end zone, and the Bucks’ offense ran wild as they opened the season last week with a 46-0 victory on the road.
“We had a great opening game,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It was exciting.”
Davis hopes to see the same on Friday, March 12, when the Bucks host Ridgeview in a Special District 1 game at the Round-Up Grounds.
“We haven’t played them in several years, but Central Oregon teams are always competitive,” Davis said. “Our kids are ready to go.”
The Ravens had better come with their track shoes on if they hope to contain the Pendleton backfield of Tyasin Burns and Zaanan Bane.
Burns ran for three touchdowns and returned a punt for another against the Broncos, while Bane broke free for 70 yards and a touchdown. Their time was limited in the second half.
“Tyasin came as advertised,” Davis said. “We questioned how his game would translate from 8-man to 11-man, and 1A to 5A. There is zero doubt he can succeed at this level. His numbers (50 yards) weren’t gaudy, but they weren’t indicative of how he can play.”
When Burns wasn’t doing his thing, Bane was doing his.
“When he didn’t have the ball, he was willing to go out and block for people,” Davis said. “On defense, he forced a fumble.”
Pendleton started sophomore quarterback Jack Davis last week as senior Brogan Biggerstaff did not have enough practices. Davis said they would both play against Ridgeview.
Davis completed 9 of 11 passes for nearly 100 yards in his varsity debut. He also ran for a touchdown and threw for a 2-point conversion.
“I asked him to manage the game,” Coach Davis said. “I was so proud of him. No turnovers, and he distributed passes on time and on target. He and Brogan will share snaps so he continues to have a feel for the game.”
The Bucks defense also was on point last week.
Kyle Liscom had 15 solo tackles, and Blake Swanson and David Welch were solid.
“One of our strengths was team speed on the defensive side of the ball,” Davis said. “We knew defensively we could be pretty dominant. David Welch is a hard-working kid, and Kyle does what Kyle does.”
The Ravens are coming off a 33-0 victory over Putnam, their first shutout since 2013 when they won the 4A state title.
Ridgeview got 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Gannon Jeter.
