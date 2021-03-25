PENDLETON — Pendleton is sitting pretty atop the Special District 1 standings with a 3-0 record, but if the Bucks want to stay there, they will have to get past Redmond on Friday, March 26.
“We truly believe Redmond is a very good team,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They are fast, physical and they throw the ball more than other teams we have faced. They run a fast-paced, no-huddle offense that can be tough when your kids play both ways.”
The Bucks are coming off a big 26-6 win over Hood River Valley last week. They have a backfield full of weapons, led by senior Tyasin Burns, who is in good company with Payton Lambert and Zaanan Bane.
“Our team speed is as good as it has ever been,” Davis said. “We have a dual threat quarterback (Brogan Biggerstaff). We aren’t going to throw for 300 or 400 yards a game, but you have to be balanced to play off our run game. Our offensive line did a good job of handling Hood River’s big bodies. We ran for 200-plus yards.”
The great thing is you never know who will carry the ball.
“We are a little more run heavy, but the different formations and the different people we have running, they can’t key on one player. I know we have to score because Redmond can put some points on the board.”
Pendleton scores an average of 30 points a game, but the stat that opens your eyes is the measly six points a game the Bucks allow.
Junior linebacker Kyle Liscom has 45 tackles in three games, and the Bucks use their team speed to disrupt and pick off passes.
“The kids want to win football games,” Davis said. “Defensively, we fly around, and we are unselfish in the way we play.”
Redmond (1-1 SD1, 2-1 overall), is coming off a 27-0 victory over Ridgeview.
The Panthers average 20 points a game, and allow seven, making the March 26 game an interesting matchup.
The Panthers have gotten a lot of mileage out of senior running back Austin Carter, who has 289 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
A family affair
Davis graduated from Redmond High School in 1994, his dad, Kurt, was a longtime wrestling coach and assistant football coach, and his older brother, Kris, is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
“This has been circled on my calendar forever,” Davis said. “These are the games you want to win.”
Kris admits he also has been looking forward to the game.
“Nothings slips past us,” Kris said. “We are pretty competitive. There’s that, and sibling rivalry. We’ve been that way for a long time, whether it’s a family Wiffle ball game or a football game. It’s always competitive.”
The game also gives the brothers a chance to catch up in person.
“We are always busy,” Kris said. “We see each other at sporting events or Christmas. It’s good for us and our kids to get together.”
To add a little flair to the game, Erik’s son, Jack, is a sophomore quarterback for the Bucks, while Kris’ son, Kole, is a senior slot receiver for the Panthers.
The Bucks have had success the past few years, going deep in the state playoffs, which gives Kris cause for concern.
“Erik has been successful in everything he has done,” Kris said. “We have our work cut out for us. I’m happy for him as a brother. Hopefully, he learned a little from me or our dad. Sometimes, dad gives us advice we don’t want to hear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.