PENDLETON — In the world of ever-changing schedules, the Pendleton football team is not immune.
The Bucks were scheduled to host Putnam on Friday, April 2, in a Special District 1 game, but because of injuries, the Kingsmen are short on players.
Instead, Pendleton will host Baker in a nonleague game. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Milwaukie in a nonleague game at 4 p.m. on April 2 at Round-Up Stadium prior to the Pendleton-Putnam game. Milwaukie also is short on players because of injuries.
“We got a hold of Baker and asked if they wanted to play,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Baker was ecstatic to get a game, and so were we. It’s a way better scenario, and a way better game for us. It’s senior night, and I was worried they wouldn’t get a sendoff.”
The Bucks and Bulldogs have a history of playing each other, and Baker has come out on top more than once.
“The year they won the (4A) state title (2012), we played a heck of a game. We ended up losing to them, but it was a great game. We took it to them the next couple of years. I’m excited Baker agreed to take on a 5A team when they didn’t have to. It should be a heck of a game,” Davis said.
The Bucks (3-1) are coming off a 28-0 loss to Redmond, a game that saw three Pendleton players limited because of injuries.
One player who was injured was running back Zaanan Bane, who took a helmet to the thigh. Davis said Bane would be ready for Baker.
“Any time you play a collision sport you can get hurt,” Davis said. “Without another tailback, when you lost that extra body in the backfield, my play sheet shrunk considerably. They knew if we couldn’t throw the ball with efficiency that they could stop the run. I put the onus on me — I don’t feel I called a very good game.”
Like with most teams, the Bucks have a next man up mentality.
“Our kids are resilient,” Davis said. “They are ready at any time. They have rolled with the punches. We had a great practice (Tuesday, March 30) and that shows their character.”
Baker, which has allowed 83 points in four games, is coming off a 41-8 victory over Ontario.
Senior Carlos Delarosa had five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Gabe Gambleton threw for 169 yards, and ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis said the outcome of the game doesn’t mean as much as the players being able to have a season.
“These kids have gone through something no one ever thought they would,” Davis said. “I really do appreciate the effort they have put in. Whether we finish 5-1 or 3-3, this season was a success. For as much as they have lost, they are still grinding.”
