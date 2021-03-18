HERMISTON — It’s back to basics this week for the Hermiston Bulldogs.
After suffering a 48-0 loss to Walla Walla last week, Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said his team just needs to play better.
“No big adjustments,” he said. “We can’t dig ourselves in a hole we can’t get out of. It’s the little minute details we coaches let slide. We need to focus on the things we can control and get better.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) need to shore things up this week as the Kennewick Lions visit Kennison Field for a Mid-Columbia Conference matchup on Friday, March 19.
The Lions come into the game with a 3-0 record, including a 54-7 victory over Hanford last week.
“We just need to focus on how we execute,” Faaeteete said. “We didn’t do a good job in our punt game, our attitude or our effort. Those are things we can control.”
That includes the five turnovers the Bulldogs had against the Blue Devils. Four were interceptions thrown by junior quarterback Chase Elliott.
“He didn’t have the best game,” Faaeteete said. “He will get better. It’s his second varsity football game and he sees his team is down. He’s trying to make plays and he overthrows the ball. He owns his mistakes. We still trust him.”
The team’s run game had its merits last week, with Elliott picking up 96 yards on 14 carries, and Daniel Faaeteete 70 yards on 16 carries.
The Lions, who reached the 3A state semifinals last year, return running back/linebacker Myles Mayovsky, who has wreaked mayhem in his first three games of the season, albeit with a broken thumb on his left hand.
The 6-foot, 200-pound junior has worn a soft cast to protect his hand.
“Kennewick is a good football team,” Faaeteete said. “The next two games (Kennewick and Chiawana) are against undefeated teams who have a lot of guys returning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.