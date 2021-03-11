HERMSITON — It all starts up front. The better the line controls the play, the more successful you will be.
Hermiston got a monster game from both lines last week against Hanford, and the Bulldogs hope to keep that going this week when they host Walla Walla on Friday, March 12.
“Everything is reflected in the trenches,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We were able to control the game on both sides of the ball. We ran for almost 300 yards, and our O-line takes pride in that.”
Defensively, Hermiston limited Hanford to 133 yards rushing.
“To be as effective as we were in stopping the run, everything will feed off that,” Faaeteete said. “We did make some mistakes, gave up big plays, and didn’t finish tackles. A lot of first-game mistakes, but the kids played hard.”
Hermiston and Hanford played in an empty Fran Rish Stadium, but Faaeteete said they will take a game any way they can get one.
“It was so weird. It was like practice,” Faaeteete said. “It’s fun to see the kids out there playing. It’s nice to see the camaraderie the game of football has. It’s different than any other sport. It was fun to watch and be a part of.”
The Bulldogs (1-0) got a solid performance from junior quarterback Chase Elliott against Hanford. Elliott, who broke his leg in the opening game last year, threw for 255 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 113 yards and two scores.
“Chase did a really good job,” Faaeteete said. “He managed the game well, and he managed the ball really well in the fourth quarter. To rush for 100 yards and throw for over 200, that is a solid game for anyone. He’s not afraid to pull the trigger and get his feet going.”
Daniel Faaeteete added 115 yard rushing and one touchdown, and Thomas Reagan added 43 yards before turning an ankle.
“Thomas was very explosive and ran hard,” Faaeteete said. “Daniel did a nice job. What got them up field was the O-line. Two had never played a varsity game before, but they got the job done.”
Defensively, Sam Cadenas finished with three quarterback sacks, and Tyson Stocker had a handful of stops for loss.
“We saw guys getting tired and we took advantage,” Faaeteete said.
Against Walla Walla, the Bulldogs get a Blue Devils team that is 1-1, but coming off a 32-7 loss to Kamiakin.
“I think Walla Walla is a good team, but when you play a juggernaut like Kamiakin, it’s hard to tell,” Faaeteete said. “They are well-coached, they have improved and they never quit — they fight tooth and nail for everything.”
The Blue Devils return quarterback Ryan Martuscelli, a handful of skill position players, and kicker Seamus Hall.
“Their quarterback has a lot of moxie,” Faaeteete said. “They run a lot of motion. Their run game is tough, which is different from the past.”
