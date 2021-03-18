HEPPNER — The Heppner Mustangs have been unstoppable the first two weeks of the season, shutting out their first two opponents and averaging 40 points a game.
“So far, so good,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Everyone is getting their seasons going. We will see how it goes.”
Heppner will host Grant Union on Thursday, March 18, in a rematch of the first game of the season, won by the Mustangs 35-0.
Heppner will be without running back Blake Wolters for the second consecutive game. The hard-charging back has a leg injury.
Brock Hisler and Jace Coe have stepped up to fill the void, and quarterback Jayden Wilson ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns last week against Stanfield.
Wilson hasn’t thrown the ball a ton, but he hasn’t needed to.
“It’s just circumstance football,” Grant said. “We have thrown a bit, but not much.”
Grant Union is coming off a 44-7 nonleague win over McLoughlin.
UMATILLA AT STANFIELD: In what should have been a good tilt on March 18, the Vikings will go into the game with 14 players after two starters were deemed academically ineligible, and injuries sidelined three other players.
“I don’t know if my 14 guys can match their team,” Umatilla coach Dan Durfey said.
The Vikings only had eight returning starters to start the season, and four will be unavailable for the game.
Quarterback Ryan Lorence will run the show for the Vikings. The senior led the team last week with 88 yards rushing and Umatilla’s lone touchdown against Weston-McEwen. He also threw for 90 yards.
Oscar Campos was Lorence’s go-to man, hauling in four catches for 57 yards.
Stanfield is coming off a 46-0 loss to Heppner, where it was held to 65 yards off offense. The run game was able to roll up 89 yards, but the passing game faltered against the Mustangs.
RIVERSIDE AT WESTON-MCEWEN: The 2-0 TigerScots are riding high after last week’s win at Umatilla.
The Pirates will be playing their first game of the season after two weeks of scrimmages.
The Friday, March 19, game begins at 3:30 p.m. in Athena.
IMBLER AT PILOT ROCK: The March 18 Old Oregon League matchup features the Panthers (1-0), who are coming off a 48-20 win over Cove last week, and the Rockets, who have been tested by two of the best teams in the state to open the season — Dufur and 2019 state champion Adrian.
IRRIGON AT MCLOUGHLIN: The Knights will play their first game on March 19, after two weeks of scrimmages.
The Pioneers are reeling from a 44-7 loss to Grant Union last week.
DUFUR AT IONE/ARLINGTON: The Cardinals (0-1) are back in action on March 19 after having last week’s game with Union canceled because of a COVID outbreak among the Bobcats.
The Rangers (2-0), led by defensive tackle/tight end Trey Darden (6-5, 245), are coming off a 40-18 win over Crane. Darden has signed to play at Eastern Oregon University.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY AT ECHO: The six-man contest features the high-scoring Redsides (117 points scored in two games) against the host Cougars (0-2), who fell short against Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler last week.
Dom Curiel threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns last week in Echo’s 60-51 loss. Javon Curiel caught five passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Sam Wyse had 9.5 tackles, while Mason Murdock had nine tackles and a sack, and Kenneth Troxel eight tackles.
Redsides linebacker Garrett Olson (6-3, 210), who was selected the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Big Sky Conference last year, has signed to play at Western Oregon University.
