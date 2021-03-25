HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen is putting its 3-0 record on the line Saturday, March 27, against 2019 2A state champion Heppner.
Then again, the Mustangs are putting their 3-0 record on the line in the Blue Mountain Conference game.
“Two undefeated teams playing against each other in March,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “When was the last time you could say that. It should be fun. We are looking forward to it.”
Heppner coach Greg Grant said it should be a fun game for the players.
“They are a formidable opponent,” Grant said. “They have been successful, and they will be bringing a lot of effort and talent to the field.”
The TigerScots are coming off a 33-6 win over Riverside. They also have wins over Stanfield and Umatilla, but know playing Heppner will not be like the other games.
“We are going to have to run the ball to throw the ball, and throw the ball to run the ball,” Hansell said. “We will have to limit our mistakes with the football. That will be important to control drives.”
The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 116-16, but Grant said his team still has a few kinks to work out.
“Our kids have been playing hard and putting out a good effort,” Grant said. “Maybe we could tackle better and make better decisions on defense. Just small things like that.”
If nothing else, Hansell is excited to see how his team compares to one of the best small-school teams in the Northwest.
“All respect to Heppner,” Hansell said. “We respect what they have done. Coach Grant is a great coach, and his program is going in the right direction. As a younger coaching staff, we respect what he has been able to build.”
STANFIELD AT MCLOUGHLIN: The Tigers (1-1), who played with 12 players last week in a 20-0 win over Umatilla, will move forward with their small squad the rest of the season, starting Friday, March 26, against the Pioneers.
“Barring anymore injuries, this is what we have going forward,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “I told my kids we are going to play as hard as we can and not make excuses. This is who we have, and this is who we are going to finish with. You can’t complain about playing time right now.”
The Tigers have gotten good production from senior running back Enrique Arellano, and sophomore Gator Goodrich has played a multitude of positions.
Also stepping up to play unconventional roles are sophomores Isaiah Lemmon and Bodie Braithwaite.
“Isaiah was a running back, and when we had injuries, we had to move him to guard,” Salas said. “He’s like 150 pounds. He also played linebacker, and now we have moved him to safety. Bodie wanted to play quarterback, but we had to move him to tight end. He has done an amazing job blocking. There is no quit in this kid. Both of them have been huge for us.”
The Pioneers, under first-year head coach Jorge Estrada, are looking for their second win after beating Irrigon last week.
IRRIGON AT UMATILLA: Both teams have had their struggles this season, but should be evenly matched in the Thursday, March 25, Blue Mountain Conference matchup.
Irrigon (0-1) has played just one game, while Umatilla (1-2) is playing with a small lineup because of injuries and academic probation.
PILOT ROCK AT IONE/ARLINGTON: Defense has been an issue for both teams, but the March 26, Special District 2 contest should give each team an opportunity to flex a little muscle on offense.
The Rockets (1-2) are coming off a 30-24 win over Imbler, while the Cardinals are recovering from a 52-14 loss to Dufur.
JOSEPH AT ECHO: The undefeated Eagles (3-0) visit the Cougars (0-3) on March 26.
Joseph has beaten its three opponents by an average of 20 points.
