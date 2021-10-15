KENNEWICK — Dayton Davis ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more as Kennewick shut out Hermiston 42-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference football action Thursday, Oct. 14, at Lampson Stadium.
“We missed a lot of tackles and they had some good plays,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “It’s one of those tough ones. It just wasn’t good for us tonight.”
The Lions led just 7-0 after the first quarter, but scored like crazy in the second, putting 35 points on the board for a 42-0 lead.
Ben Larson led the Bulldogs with 17 yards rushing, while Caden Hottman had 13 and Chase Elliott 10. Elliott also threw for 44 yards, while Isaac Corey threw for 56. Hottman was on the receiving end of four passes for 20 yards.
The Lions held the Bulldogs to 129 yards of total offense.
“We cut down on our penalties (4 for 30 yards), but they really didn’t call too much,” Faaeteete said. “Our kids played well and they competed. We just couldn’t get our mojo going on offense."
For Kennewick, Davis threw for 181 yards and ran for 45. Myles Mayovsky ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
STANFIELD 26, UMATILLA 6 — Down to 13 players, the Tigers made the most of what they had in beating the host Vikings in a Blue Mountain Conference contest.
“We needed this one,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “We were on the tough mend of some games.”
Ryan Elizares ran for 121 yards and a touchdowns for the Tigers, while Isaiah Lemmon ran for 46 yards and a touchdown, and Gator Goodrich ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Stanfield (2-4 overall, 1-3 BMC) also scored on defense as Romy Ramirez picked up a Umatilla fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“We just kept running the ball, and we were moving it pretty well,” Salas said. “We were able to eat the clock. Their offense can be explosive, but we kept them off the field and wore down their defense. Their only touchdown came in the final minute of the game.”
IMBLER 62, PILOT ROCK 34 — Jace Otteson threw for 158 yards and four touchdowns — three to Austin Ford — but the Rockets fell short against the visiting Panthers in Special District 2-West play.
“Imbler played well,” PR coach Mike Baleztena said. “That (Krager) Muilenberg kid ran all over us, their blocking was good, and that No. 44 (Payden Bowles) was out there causing all kinds of havoc.”
Efren Castro added 70 yards receiving, 48 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Rockets.
“Those three are always good for us, and James Lunzmann was a stud on the line,” Baleztena said. “We just don’t have enough weapons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.