PENDLETON — Kyle Liscom could be a standout player on offense, but the Pendleton High School junior prefers defense because it’s a thinking man’s game.
“I like having to read the play,” he said. “It’s more strategic to me — I have to judge the movement and make the play.”
Oh, and there’s one more thing.
“I like hitting people,” the 5-foot-10, 180-pound linebacker said. “I like contact. I like going out on the field and doing that with my friends.”
Pendleton coach Erik Davis said as Liscom goes, so does the Bucks’ defense.
“Defensively, he’s a pillar,” Davis said. “He has a never-ending gas tank. It’s not something you can coach. He has that toughness. I’m absolutely ecstatic I get him one more year.”
Liscom, a first-team all-league linebacker as a sophomore, led the Bucks in tackles with 105. This season, he has 31 tackles in two games, including 17 against Ridgeview last week.
“He has a really high football IQ,” Davis said. “He’s got a 4.0 GPA. He’s one of those top end kids you get to coach once in a decade. I honestly can’t say enough about him.”
Liscom said he can’t take all the credit for the stops he makes.
“Credit to the guys up front,” he said of his defensive line. “They take on the big guys up front so I can get my job done.”
On offense, the Bucks use Liscom as a slot receiver, and he occasionally runs the ball.
“With our size of school, our kids don’t have the luxury to pick just one side of the ball,” Davis said.
Liscom learned a thing or two from his older brother, Kirk, who now is at the United States Naval Academy, though he’s not playing football. Once Kirk left, Liscom took to wearing his brother’s No. 21 jersey.
Liscom has another year to impress college programs, should he choose to play at the next level. His size might deter some coaches.
“If he was 6-4, 230, I’d have Division I schools knocking on my door,” Davis said. “He is very durable.”
Liscom said he’s OK being a smaller guy playing bigger than what he is.
“I do decent with what I’ve got,” Liscom said. “I got the brains from my mom (Shelley), and my dad (Matt) has coached me since youth football.”
A different look
Pendleton welcomed football players from nearby Nixyaawii High School this season when they could no longer play at Pilot Rock. For Liscom, he likes having his childhood friend Tyasin Burns in the backfield.
“They are good kids and they play hard,” Liscom said. “I grew up playing baseball with Tyasin. It’s fun to to play football with him.”
The Bucks also are playing in front of just a handful of fans because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Last week against Ridgeview, they were allowed 75 fans at the Round-Up Arena, which seats thousands.
“We are very thankful to be doing whatever we can to play this year,” Liscom said. “We want to play one last time for our seniors.”
Bucks vs. Hood River Valley
The Bucks have won four in a row against the Eagles, including a 49-38 victory in 2019, but Hood River (2-0) is looking to get back in the win column on Saturday, March 20.
Eagles senior Tanner Fletcher (5-9, 190) leads all running backs at the 5A level with 426 yards on 66 carries.
Junior cornerback Ryles Buckley had three interceptions and forced a fumble in a 22-0 win over Redmond last week.
Hood River has some size up front with seniors Henry Buckles (6-3, 285), who is headed to Oregon State University, and Emilio Castaneda (6-2, 285), who is committed to Western Oregon University.
“They are big and physical,” Davis said. “Those two pose a threat on the offensive and defensive lines. Their running back has over 400 yards in two games. We are going to have to be very good to stay with them.”
Liscom said the Bucks are ready to battle.
“Everyone on our team likes a challenge,” Liscom said. “It will be good to see how we do against a Division I player.”
