PILOT ROCK — Playing two of the top teams in the state to open the season paid off for Pilot Rock.
The Rockets used their lessons learned to eke out a 30-24 Special District 2 victory Thursday, March 18, over Imbler.
“Playing such tough teams tests your heart, especially the freshmen,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “They got thrown to the wolves playing Adrian and Dufur. It was a good learning experience for them.”
The win was the first of the season for the Rockets (1-2), who saw quarterback Tanner Corwin throw for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and run for another.
“It was awesome,” Baleztena said. “It was a grueling game — we had five turnovers — but we were able to come out on top.”
Freshman Jace Otteson ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, and had an interception on defense.
Freshman Austin Ford had 160 yard receiving and two touchdowns. He also had 11 tackles on defense.
Wyatt Stillman led the Rockets with 13 tackles, while Paxton Ellis had nine.
HEPPNER 35, GRANT UNION 16 — Jayden Wilson ran for two touchdowns, and threw for another as the host Mustangs ran their record to 3-0 with a Blue Mountain Conference win over the Prospectors.
Heppner jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter as Wilson ran for touchdowns of 13 and 9 yards, and Jace Coe returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Hisler ran the ball into the end zone from 42 yards out, and Wilson hit Jackson Lehman with a 30-yard scoring pass.
Wilson threw for 165 yards and ran for 24, while Hisler had four carries for 64 yards. Coe caught five passes for 89 yards, while Lehman had three catches for 72 yards.
Grant Union scored twice late in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Lehman and Hisler each had eight tackles, while Mikel Jaca had seven tackles and a quarterback sack, and Conor Brosnan six tackles.
STANFIELD 20, UMATILLA 0 — In a game where both teams were shorthanded, the host Tigers were able to hold on for a Blue Mountain Conference win.
“I had 12 players,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “It was rough. I told them it was one of those games that we can’t worry about who isn’t here. The kids toughed it out and we were able to get the win tonight. We played some great defense and were able to stop their passing game.”
Umatilla was in the same boat, but had 14 players dressed.
“I respect the job he (Dan Durfey) is doing over there,” Salas said of the Vikings. “Both teams played hard. They made us earn everything we got out there. It was a good game to watch, and a good game to coach.”
Enrique Arellano ran for 149 yards, and had touchdown runs of 6 and 41 yards for the Tigers.
Arellano also blocked a punt that Bodie Braithwaite picked up and ran 20 yards for a touchdown.
“He was a workhorse tonight,” Salas said of Arellano.
For the Vikings, Ryan Lorence ran for 36 yards and threw for 78 yards. Oscar Campos caught four passes for 47 yards, while Romiro Alvarez had two catches for 24 yards.
