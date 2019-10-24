Prep football standings

1A Special District 3 — West

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Pilot Rock;5-0;6-0;306;110

Dufur;4-1;4-3;272;248

Union;2-2;3-3;186;194

Enterprise;2-3;2-4;124;204

Ione;1-3;2-5;175;312

Imbler;0-5;1-6;183;336

1A Special District 5 [6-Man]

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Joseph;5-0;5-0;307;26

P. City;3-0;4-2;308;164

S. Wasco;3-2;4-2;208;164

Sherman;2-2;5-2;297;230

Echo;2-2;3-2;136;203

Huntington;1-2;1-3;146;199

Mitchell;0-6;0-7;73;319

2A Special District 6

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Heppner;2-0;7-0;297;48

G. Union; 2-0;2-5;156;144

Stanfield;1-1;4-2;172;83

W-M;1-2;3-3;143;113

Riverside;0-3;0-7;72;337

3A Special District 3

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Burns;3-0;7-0;253;18

Vale;2-0;4;3;205;244

Umatilla;0-2;4-2;73;95

Irrigon;0-2;0-7;41;371

5A Special District 1 — East

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Pendleton;4-1;5-2;257;139

Parkrose;3-1;4-2;353;136

La Salle;3-1;3-3;193;200

HRV;2-2;4-2;240;214

Putnam;1-4;1-5;174;255

Milwaukie;0-4;0-6;63;298

Mid-Columbia Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl

Chiawana;6-0;6-1

Kennewick;5-1;6-1

Kamiakin;5-1;6-1

Hanford;3-3;4-3

Pasco;3-3;3-4

Walla Walla;3-4;3-4

Richland;2-4;3-4

Hermiston;1-5;1-6

Southridge;0-7;0-7

