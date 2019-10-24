Prep football standings
1A Special District 3 — West
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Pilot Rock;5-0;6-0;306;110
Dufur;4-1;4-3;272;248
Union;2-2;3-3;186;194
Enterprise;2-3;2-4;124;204
Ione;1-3;2-5;175;312
Imbler;0-5;1-6;183;336
1A Special District 5 [6-Man]
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Joseph;5-0;5-0;307;26
P. City;3-0;4-2;308;164
S. Wasco;3-2;4-2;208;164
Sherman;2-2;5-2;297;230
Echo;2-2;3-2;136;203
Huntington;1-2;1-3;146;199
Mitchell;0-6;0-7;73;319
2A Special District 6
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Heppner;2-0;7-0;297;48
G. Union; 2-0;2-5;156;144
Stanfield;1-1;4-2;172;83
W-M;1-2;3-3;143;113
Riverside;0-3;0-7;72;337
3A Special District 3
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Burns;3-0;7-0;253;18
Vale;2-0;4;3;205;244
Umatilla;0-2;4-2;73;95
Irrigon;0-2;0-7;41;371
5A Special District 1 — East
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Pendleton;4-1;5-2;257;139
Parkrose;3-1;4-2;353;136
La Salle;3-1;3-3;193;200
HRV;2-2;4-2;240;214
Putnam;1-4;1-5;174;255
Milwaukie;0-4;0-6;63;298
Mid-Columbia Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl
Chiawana;6-0;6-1
Kennewick;5-1;6-1
Kamiakin;5-1;6-1
Hanford;3-3;4-3
Pasco;3-3;3-4
Walla Walla;3-4;3-4
Richland;2-4;3-4
Hermiston;1-5;1-6
Southridge;0-7;0-7
