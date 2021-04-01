STANFIELD — Davie Salas has no doubt his 12-man football team will give all it has every game.
The Stanfield coach saw that last week when the Tigers dismantled 4A McLoughlin 46-19.
On Friday, April 2, the Tigers (2-2) will look to run their win streak to three games when they hit the road to take on Riverside in a Blue Mountain Conference showdown.
The Pirates (0-2) have asked that the game be played in a 9-man format, which Salas agreed to, but doesn’t like.
“We are going to play, but we don’t want to play 9-on-9,” he said. “We have to spend this week at practice coaching something we will never play again. We are going to put our best foot forward and honor what we set out to do.”
The Tigers got a big game from senior running back Enrique Arellano last week, and others like Gator Goodrich and Ryan Elizares also stepped up.
“We are getting better every week,” Salas said. “No one is transferring in to save us. We are playing good old-fashioned football. We are having to be creative every day. We are keeping it simple and the kids are buying in. There are no excuses — you have to fight for what you want.”
HEPPNER VS. TOLEDO — In what should be a highly anticipated game, the Boomers may have their hands full with the Mustangs (4-0), who have outscored opponents 157-16.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Redmond High School.
Toledo (2-1), which advanced to the Class 2A state quarterfinals last year, has given up 83 points in three games this spring.
The Mustangs are led by quarterback Jayden Wilson, who has signed to play at Western Oregon University, along with Jackson Lehman, Roy Collins, Mikal Jaca and Hayden Hyatt.
MCLOUGHLIN AT WESTON-MCEWEN — The 3-1 TigerScots took their lumps last week against Heppner, but they are looking to get back in the win column on April 2 against the Pioneers (1-2).
UMATILLA AT GRANT UNION — The Vikings (2-2) look to run their win streak to two games against the Prospectors (1-2) on April 2.
Last week, Ryan Lorence led the charge for Umatilla, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Irrigon. Eric Hoyos added two touchdowns in the lopsided win.
PILOT ROCK AT UNION — The Rockets are sitting pretty in the Special District 2 standings at 2-2, and are on a two-game win streak heading into their April 2 game against the Bobcats (0-1), who have been limited to one game because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of March.
IONE/ARLINGTON AT IMBLER — The 0-3 Cardinals look to break into the win column against the Panthers (1-2) in their Special District 2 matchup.
DAYVILLE/MONUMENT AT ECHO — The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Prairie City on April 2, but the Panthers had one football player test positive for COVID last week and players have had to self-quarantine.
“It’s the protocols we have,” Prairie City superintendent Casey Hallgarth said. “It’s a safety thing.”
Echo (0-4) will host the Tigers (1-2) in a Special District 4 game at 3 p.m. on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.