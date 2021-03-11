ATHENA — Kenzie Hansell’s enthusiasm is infectious.
The second-year Weston-McEwen football coach and his TigerScots are coming off a 19-8 victory last week over Stanfield, and are riding that high as they prepare to hit the road to take on Umatilla on Thursday, March 11.
“We get to play, that’s the exciting part,” Hansell said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the entire program, the students and the community. These young student-athletes have been preparing for a year and a half to get back on the field. I’m very proud of where things are at.”
The Vikings played 7-on-7 against Riverside last week because of a lack of practices in pads. This week, it’s full-on contact football.
“Umatilla is very athletic and they do a lot of good things offensively,” Hansell said.
The TigerScots had some flashes of brilliance against Stanfield. Quarterback Blaine Peal threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Theo White was on the receiving end of both touchdowns.
“We have a lot of kids out, and we have a lot of community support,” Hansell said. “The kids are committed to their team and community.”
HEPPNER AT STANFIELD: The Tigers are coming off a loss to Weston-McEwen last week, but coach Davie Salas said he liked what he saw from his team.
“The most important thing is I wanted to see what kind of effort we would have,” Salas said. “We were in position to win the game a time or two. We were down 13-8 and we had stopped them. The first play from scrimmage, we fumbled the ball. We also had a touchdown called back. It was a great game by both teams.”
Salas said he had to replace his entire line from tackle to tight end, but said the line did a nice job of blocking for senior running back Enrique Arellano, who had 20 carries for 99 yards against the TigerScots.
“He is tough as nails,” Salas said. “He played both sides of the ball (also at middle linebacker), which is new for him.”
Heppner is coming off a 35-0 win over Grant Union. The Mustangs held the Prospectors to just 83 yards of offense.
PILOT ROCK AT ADRIAN: The Rockets are going from the frying pan into the fire.
Pilot Rock lost a 60-14 game at Dufur last week, and on Friday, March 12, they are headed to Adrian to play the defending 1A state champion.
“What’s rough is I only have two returning starters from last year,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “Dufur was really in sync. Adrian returns its quarterback (Conley Martin), and its JV team was good. They will still be very good.”
The Rockets have 19 players on the roster, but seven are freshmen. They do return senior quarterback Tanner Corwin, and running back Riley Waggoner ran for 158 yards against Dufur.
“We have a good group of boys,” Baleztena said. “We will take our lumps this year, and maybe next, but we have some good young kids.”
MCLOUGHLIN AT GRANT UNION: The Pioneers played a jamboree at Irrigon last week, but will be tested by the Prospectors, who are licking their wounds from a 35-0 loss to Heppner.
ECHO AT MITCHELL/SPRAY/WHEELER: Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.
The Cougars are coming off a 54-19 loss to Sherman/Condon, while the Loggers, whose roster sports seven freshmen, were shut out 33-0 by Dayville/Monument.
UNION AT IONE/ARLINGTON: The Cardinals had a tough go of things against defending 1A state champion Adrian in a 54-0 loss last week.
Hunter Padberg returns to anchor the lines for the Cardinals, who have just two seniors on their roster.
The Bobcats will be playing their first game on March 12.
IRRIGON AT RIVERSIDE: The teams will meet in Boardman on Saturday, March 13, for a scrimmage.
