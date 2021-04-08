ATHENA — It’s Round 2 for the TigerScots and Vikings.
Weston-McEwen and Umatilla met during Week 2 of the season, with the TigerScots coming away with a 20-7 victory, but a lot has changed since that time.
“Umatilla is well-coached, and disciplined,” said W-M coach Kenzie Hansell, who was seeding alfalfa when reached on Wednesday, April 7. “They have gotten better, and so have we. It will be a great game. It will have a playoff atmosphere.”
The teams will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at Weston-McEwen High School.
The TigerScots (4-1) are coming off a 38-12 win over McLoughlin, while Umatilla (2-3) dropped a tight 34-28 game to Grant Union last week.
“We have improved a lot with our blocking,” Umatilla coach Dan Durfey said. “We have had a few games when we have put up a few yards. We are starting to get the blocks, we have kept a simple game plan, which has helped a lot. Just the basics and playing football. They are playing good football and they don’t have to think that much.”
W-M had a tough time getting its passing game going last week, but with short fields on a few series, and special teams putting out a solid effort, the TigerScots took what the game offered.
“We do what’s working during the game,” Hansell said. “We prepare for the pass and run, and credit to the offensive line, they give us options.”
It’s those options that concern Durfey.
“The different formations they play, we need to pay attention to that and make sure they are in the right spot,” Durfey said.
It’s the final game of the season for both teams, which are grateful to have had a season.
“The great thing is we get to play in April,” Hansell said. “This has been one of the longest seasons for any football player, going back to last fall. A lot of hard work by a lot of people just to get us on the field. Our kids don’t care if we are playing Thursday, Friday or Saturday, they are just excited to play with each other and represent something bigger than themselves.”
GRANT UNION AT STANFIELD — The Tigers are putting their three-game win streak on the line against the Prospectors in a 3 p.m. April 9 contest.
Grant Union (2-2) is coming off a 34-28 win over Umatilla, while Stanfield ran wild on Riverside 60-6.
The Tigers will be without Gator Goodrich, who was injured last week, but the small team has learned to adapt in the wake of adversity.
IONE/ARLINGTON AT PILOT ROCK — The Rockets (3-2) are on a three-game win streak, while the Cardinals (0-4) still are looking for their first win.
The Thursday, April 8, game will be a tough one for Ione/Arlington, which lost quarterback Hunter Padberg to an injury. Taylor Rollins stepped in for Padberg last week and generated 219 yards of offense.
MCLOUGHLIN AT RIVERSIDE — The Pirates (0-3) and Pioneers (1-3) have taken their lumps this season, making this matchup an interesting one on April 9.
The Pioneers have lost their last two games to Stanfield and Weston-McEwen.
