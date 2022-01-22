Hermiston v Pasco girls basketball
Hermiston's Sydney Parker (14) goes to the hoop during a conference game against Pasco on Jan. 21, 2021, at the Dawg House. Pasco Bulldogs beat the Hermiston Bulldogs 70-46.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Hermiston girls basketball team fell to Hanford 86-45 on the road Saturday, Jan. 22

Hanford jumped out to a 46-20 lead at halftime on the strength of a 22-6 second quarter. Hanford improved to 9-5 on the season and 5-5 in conference play.

The Bulldogs have now lost three games in a row and sit at 2-14 overall and 2-8 in conference play. Hermiston is back in action Jan. 25 when they host Kamiakin at 5:45 p.m.

