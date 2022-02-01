Hermiston’s Katelyn Heideman drives toward the basket during the second half June 15, 2021, against the Chiawana Riverhawks at Hermiston High School. Heideman next heads to play college ball with the University of Providence in Butte, Montana.
KENNEWICK — The Hermiston girls basketball team won its matchup against Kennewick on Tuesday, Feb. 1, winning in overtime 74-65.
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start and took a 25-15 lead after the first quarter, but foul trouble played a significant role as Kennewick came back to cut the margin. Hermiston led 36-26 by halftime, but a big second half by Kennewick narrowed the score.
Kennewick’s Aliyah Thornton led the comeback charges, scoring 17 of her 23 points in the second half. Hermiston was outscored 39-29 in the second half as extra time was needed to determine a victor.
Throughout regulation, Kennewick totaled 34 free throws compared to just seven for Hermiston — Kennewick managed 22 points on the free-throw line.
In overtime, Hermiston senior Katelyn Heideman scored five points as the Bulldogs took a 10-5 advantage in the extra period. Heideman finished with a game-high 25 points as Hermiston held on to win by five.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-8 on the year and 7-7 in league play. Up next, Hermiston will host Chiawana High School at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.
