BURNS — The Riverside girls basketball team dropped a league matchup on the road to Burns on Saturday, Jan. 22, ending the weekend road trip 0-2.

Burns capitalized on a strong start to the game to win 60-34 as the Pirates fell to 7-7 on the year and 0-3 in league play.

“It was a very physical game, we played tough after a slow start,” assistant coach Karla Jimenez said.

Riverside managed just two points in the first quarter as Burns jumped out to a sizable early lead. After a slow first half, Riverside found its rhythm in the second half.

“They really started to pick it up, shots started to fall in the third quarter,” Jimenez said. “In that first half we were really slow. It took us that first half to figure things out.”

Senior Layla Castillo led the Pirates with 16 points in the loss.

Up next, Riverside will look to snap a four-game losing streak in a road matchup with Umatilla on Jan. 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

