Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
McLoughlin’s Darby Rhoads (11) puts up a shot. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the McLoughlin Pioneers 53-45 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
BAKER — Baker shot just under 50% from the floor for the game to roll past McLoughlin 62-21 on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Pioneers were paced by Darby Rhoads who had 13 points, but she was the only McLoughlin player to reach double figures. The Pioneers saw just three players score in the contest.
Baker, which made just one three-pointer in the game, got 17 points from Jozie Ramos, Rylee Elms had 16 and 11 came from Brooklyn Jaca. Baker improved to 15-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.
McLoughlin moved to 7-8 on the season and 2-3 in league play. The Pioneers are in La Grande on Feb. 11 for a 6 p.m. game.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.