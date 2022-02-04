Stanfield v McLoughlin girls basketball
Buy Now

McLoughlin’s Darby Rhoads (11) puts up a shot. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the McLoughlin Pioneers 53-45 Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

BAKER — Baker shot just under 50% from the floor for the game to roll past McLoughlin 62-21 on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Pioneers were paced by Darby Rhoads who had 13 points, but she was the only McLoughlin player to reach double figures. The Pioneers saw just three players score in the contest.

Baker, which made just one three-pointer in the game, got 17 points from Jozie Ramos, Rylee Elms had 16 and 11 came from Brooklyn Jaca. Baker improved to 15-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.

McLoughlin moved to 7-8 on the season and 2-3 in league play. The Pioneers are in La Grande on Feb. 11 for a 6 p.m. game.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.