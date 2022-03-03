BAKER CITY — With the season on the line, the Echo girls basketball team went blow-for-blow with one of the top teams in the state.
The Cougars could not buy a basket early on as North Douglas built up nearly a 20-point lead, but Echo fought back late to cut the deficit to within five in the fourth quarter. Despite the valiant comeback attempt from Echo, North Douglas ultimately pulled away late to win 54-37 in the OSAA 1A state quarterfinals at Baker High School on Thursday, March 3.
“Overall, I’m proud of them,” Echo head coach Brandi Russell said. “Our girls played tough defense, but we did not run our offense at all.”
Early on it was all North Douglas, as the Warriors blanked the Cougars in the first period. North Douglas built up a 12-0 lead after the first frame and completely controlled the pace of the game with a heavy full-court pressure.
“I think some of our younger girls got nervous and they tried to let some of our seniors do the job,” Russell said. “We needed to share the wealth on that.”
The Cougars got into a better rhythm offensively in the second quarter, but the Warriors’ offensive game plan could not be slowed down. North Douglas built up a 27-11 lead with 1:28 remaining in the half and went into halftime leading 30-17.
Echo senior Faith McCarty provided a spark for the Cougars, coming alive in the second quarter. She scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the second frame.
“She does a great job,” Russell said. "We expect her to do that.”
Echo flipped the script in the third quarter, putting together a push toward a major comeback. The Cougars outscored the Warriors 9-3 in the third quarter, cutting the lead 33-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
The comeback attempt continued into the fourth quarter as Echo trimmed the advantage to 33-28 with 7:50 remaining in regulation.
“They had a moment where they could have buried their heads and they decided not to do that,” Russell said. “We just battled up, but in the end we didn’t make some of the points that we needed.”
After seeing their lead cut to just five points, the Warriors rattled off a 10-0 run to shift the momentum. The game continued to tilt in the favor of North Douglas as the Warriors outscored the Cougars 21-9 in the final frame. North Douglas held on to take a 54-37 victory and advance to the semifinals.
North Douglas was led by a steady, balanced scoring effort. Brooke McHaffie, Cydni Dill and Savannah Harkins led the way with 10 points each. Echo senior Sydney Bracher had a solid showing for the Cougars, tallying 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds on the night. Bracher and McCarty combined for 30 of Echo’s 37 points.
North Douglas, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, is set to face No. 3 Damascus Christian at 8:15 p.m. on March 4.
The loss for Echo drops the Cougars into the consolation bracket, where the team will match up with Trout Lake at 10:45 a.m. on March 4.
Despite three seniors graduating from the program after the quarterfinal loss, Echo is set to return nine players from this year’s roster and take in a large incoming freshman class.
“They get some valuable experience in pressure situations like this,” Russell said. “The program is really starting to build. They’ve learned a lot.”
