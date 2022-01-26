HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs girls basketball team lost a narrow matchup at home against Kamiakin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, falling 60-59.
A big fourth quarter by Kamiakin was the difference maker, as Hermiston led by four heading into the final frame. The Bulldogs led the way offensively with double-digit stat lines, as Katelyn Heideman scored 14, Ellie Heideman tallied 12 and Bailey Young added 12.
Kamiakin started off the game strong as it took Hermiston some time to settle in and take the lead. The Bulldogs trailed 21-17 after the first quarter and went on to fall behind 33-26 by halftime.
A huge third quarter flipped the script as Hermiston held Kamiakin to just six points. In a neck-and-neck fourth quarter, Katelyn Heideman scored 11 out of her 14 points as the Bulldogs came just possessions shy of the win — the senior guard converted four three-pointers on the night.
Eight points from Kamiakin’s Nikole Thomas guided the Braves to victory as Hermiston came up just one point short. Thomas finished with a game-high 25 points, while teammate Maddy Rendall helped carry the load with 22 points.
Coming off the tough loss, Hermiston will be looking to get back in the win column during a road matchup against Richland on Jan. 28 — tip-off is slated for 5:45 p.m. at Richland High School.
