IONE — What a way to return to the court after being forced to the sideline for three weeks as the Ione/Arlington girls held off Condon 50-47 in overtime Friday, Feb. 4.
Senior Haylie Peterson hit six three-pointers, including the game-winner with five seconds left to seal the victory. Peterson finished with 22 points on senior night to keep the Cardinals in the running for a league title.
"I think this was Haylie's best game of her career and the girls never gave up and kept fighting," Cardinals head coach Nathan Heideman said.
The Cardinals trailed by two points with 20 seconds left in regulation when Hailey Heideman was fouled and hit both free throws to send the game into overtime. Condon was down two late in overtime when Grace Claughton banked a shot in to tie the score at 47-all.
Condon did not get a shot off in the final seconds to try to tie the game.
Ione/Arlington hit nine threes as a team and outscored Condon 31-23 in the second half.
The Cardinals had not played since Jan. 15, when they beat Klickitat/Glenwood 49-20. They had six consecutive games canceled.
Ione/Arlington improves to 12-3 on the season and 6-0 in league play
