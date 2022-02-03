Nixyaawii v Griswold girls basketball
Griswold's Sydney Moore shoots during a conference game against Nixyaawii on Jan. 28, 2022, in Mission. Nixyaawii defeated the Grizzlies 75-42.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

HELIX — The Joseph and Griswold girls basketball teams played out an Old Oregon League matchup on Thursday, Feb. 3, with the Eagles coming out on top 49-35.

Joseph was spurred by a big first quarter, jumping out to a 15-10 lead behind eight points from Aimee Meyers — the sophomore finished with a game-high 19 points.

Griswold’s Ellery Flerchinger scored six of her team-high 14 points in the first half as the Grizzlies fell behind 26-16 by halftime.

Joseph managed to hold its lead in the second half against any late comeback attempts, walking off with the 14-point victory.

Joseph’s Cooper Nave finished with 13 points, while Griswold’s Sydney Moore tallied 11.

The loss dropped Griswold to 5-12 on the year and 1-6 in league play. Up next, the Grizzlies will travel to face Elgin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Joseph improved to 9-6 overall and 6-1 in league play, with a matchup at Nixyaawii awaiting on Feb. 5 — tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m.

