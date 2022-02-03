Nixyaawii v Stanfield Girls Basketball
Nixyaawii’s Sophie Bronson (24) drives toward the basket. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles 52-48 Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Nixyaawii Community School in Mission.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

BAKER CITY — The Nixyaawii girls basketball team lost to Crane on Thursday, Feb. 3, falling 66-43 at Baker High School.

A fast start by the Mustangs made things difficult for the Golden Eagles, who fell behind 15-4 by the end of the first quarter.

Crane’s Leslie Doman hit three three-pointers in the first half en route to a game-high 19 points. Doman hit six three-pointers on the night.

Nixyaawii held its own in the second half, but ultimately Crane ran away with the 23-point victory.

Sophie Bronson led the Golden Eagles in scoring, totaling 11 points. Sistine Moses scored 10 points and Ella Stewart added eight.

The loss dropped Nixyaawii to 16-4 on the season. Up next, the Golden Eagles will travel to face Wallowa at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.

