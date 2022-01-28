PENDLETON — The Nixyaawii and Griswold girls basketball teams squared off in an Old Oregon League matchup on Friday, Jan. 28, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top 75-42.
Nixyaawii’s Mersayus Hart and Sophie Bronson both had standout performances, tallying over 20 points each.
Bronson hit three three-pointers in the first half and totaled 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. The junior totaled six three-pointers on the night.
Hart was crucial to holding Nixyaawii’s lead in the second half, scoring 13 of her 21 points in the final two quarters.
The Golden Eagles led 35-21 by halftime and never looked back. Despite 14 points from Griswold’s Sydney Moore, the Grizzlies could not mount a comeback and fell by 33 points.
The victory improved Nixyaawii’s record to 14-3 on the year and 6-0 in conference play. Griswold’s loss is the third straight, dropping the Grizzlies’ record to 5-10 on the season and 1-4 in Old Oregon League competitions.
Griswold will look to bounce back in a home matchup with Imbler at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29. Nixyaawii is set to head to Powder Valley to face off with the Badgers — tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
