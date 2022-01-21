REDMOND — Coming off a narrow loss to rival La Grande just two days earlier, the Pendleton girls basketball team came away with a bounce-back 49-24 victory over Redmond on Friday, Jan. 21. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak and improved the Buckaroos’ record to 2-11 overall and 1-1 in league play.
“I am happy to get the win, but what makes me even more pleased is how we got the win,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “We played great team basketball and that led to the outcome for us tonight.”
The Buckaroos set the tone early by jumping out to a huge lead — Pendleton led 18-3 after the first quarter. Four different Pendleton players hit three-pointers in the first quarter.
Redmond fought back and gained a 12-11 advantage in the second quarter, but Pendleton was firing in top form for the rest of the game. In a defensive third quarter, the Buckaroos scored six points and held Redmond to just two points.
A big 15-7 fourth quarter was the deciding factor for Pendleton, securing the much-needed victory. Pendleton’s Muriel Hoisington led all scorers with 16 points, while Buckaroo teammate Chloe Taber added 15. Redmond was led by Jenna Gallacher, who scored 11 points.
Up next, the Buckaroos will look for redemption against La Grande on Jan. 15. The rematch is set to be played at La Grande High School, with the tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
