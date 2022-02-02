ATHENA — The Pilot Rock and Weston-McEwen girls basketball teams met for a Blue Mountain Conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with the Rockets coming out on top 23-21.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Pilot Rock, who improved to 5-15 on the year and 1-7 in league play. The loss for the TigerScots dropped Weston-McEwen’s record to 8-12 on the year and 1-7 in league play.
The game was neck-and-neck early on, with Pilot Rock holding a narrow 11-9 advantage in the first quarter. Pilot Rock guard Jade Atkins scored eight of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter — the senior scored all her points in the first half.
A huge second quarter by the Rockets seemingly put the game in Pilot Rock’s control as the TigerScots were held scoreless in the frame. Pilot Rock went into halftime leading 19-9.
Weston-McEwen flipped the script in the second half, starting with a 7-2 advantage in the third quarter. Junior Dalana Pickard scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the third quarter as the TigerScots cut the lead to 21-16 heading into the final frame.
Pickard and Kelsey Graham both hit baskets in the fourth quarter for Weston-McEwen, but Pilot Rock held on to its slim margin and walked off with a two-point win. Emily Lambert scored the Rockets’ only bucket of the fourth quarter and finished with seven points.
Coming off the narrow Pilot Rock victory, both teams will rematch each other on Feb. 4. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. at Pilot Rock.
